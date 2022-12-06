BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) – Nine games in to the season and beginning big ten play, Indiana University’s women’s hoops remain undefeated. The Hoosiers sit at 9-0, one of the best starts in program history.

This week they moved up to No. 4 in the AP Top 25, tying the program’s best ranking, which was in the 2021-2022 season. Not only are these ladies coming up with win after win, they’re winning by an average of 26.1 points per game. NCAA.com also named Indiana the team of the week.

They get back to work this Thursday at Penn State.