EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Bosse baseball has not shown a good record in recent years. But the program isn’t about the wins and losses as it is having fun.

When Head Coach Drew Hudson took over the program in 2020, he mission became to grow the sport at Bosse. He spoke about the way he does it.

“These kids are like, ‘baseball may be something I want to try.’ When you come out as a 14-year-old and you’ve never played before, if its not fun and your not seeing any results, your probably going to quit. If we can make the game fun, and get them to keep coming back so they do learn and get better, that’s what its all about,” said Hudson.

Senior Brennon Robb said he loves the culture that Hudson has created.

“Its just a fun, relaxed vibe. We mess around and play a couple games. It makes it more of a welcoming environment,” said Robb.

Their season doesn’t begin for a few more weeks, but for this team, they just love being around each other.