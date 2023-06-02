FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WEHT) – Gibson Southern softball is on a postseason tear. The Lady Titans are outscoring their opponents 34-4 in their three playoff games so far.

They are playing at their best on the biggest stages, and senior EmmaLee Higgs said confidence is playing a big role.

“I think it’s a lot of confidence. I know the upper-classmen have confidence in the people below us. I hope that they have confidence in us. We’ve been really focused and have one goal that we want to reach together,” said Higgs.

That goal is a state championship. Catcher Taylor Fonte said the teamwork is another reason for the success so far.

“We have really good team chemistry. Our hitting has really come alive towards the end of the season and we’ve all been working really well together,” said Fonte.

Head coach Gary May has instilled an inning-by-inning mindset with this team. So he’s happy so far, but is always focused on what’s next up.

“We are scoring a lot of runs and running the bases very hard. Things are really working, but in the postseason like this, what we’ve done up to this point does not matter,” said May.

The Lady Titans start off semi-states against Silver Creek Saturday at 1 p.m. E.T.