GREENSBORO, NC – Indiana faced UNC Greensboro in the NCAA soccer quarterfinals on Saturday with the chance to make it to the final four.

The 13th ranked Hoosiers struck first 16 minutes into the match. Off a throw-in, Maouloune Goumballe made a quick turn and fired a rocket into the net for the first goal. The Hoosiers took the 1-0 lead into half.

In the second half, Patrick McDonald made a steal near midfield, which turned into a Sam Sarver goal to further the Hoosiers’ lead.

Indiana defeated 12th ranked UNC Greensboro 2-0 and move on to the College Cup for the 22nd time in 50 years. They will play unseeded Pitt on December 9.