Jackie Young makes Olympic debut in 3×3 women’s basketball

(WEHT) – Jackie Young and Team USA are already off to a fast start in the 2020 Olympics, capping off a 2-0 day in their debut on Saturday.

The Princeton product combined for 2 points and 8 rebounds in two games. The United States topped the No. 1 ranked women’s team in France 17-10, and defeated Mongolia 21-9 in the preliminary round in Tokyo.

Team USA will now face Romania at 3:30 a.m. CT on Sunday morning. They will follow that with a meeting at 7:25 a.m. against the Russian Olympic Committee.

(This story was originally published on July 24, 2021)

