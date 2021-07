EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Following the change in schedule and postponement of Wednesday’s Evansville Otters game to a doubleheader on Thursday, Jacob’s Village Benefit game night has been moved to Thursday, July 8 at Bosse Field.

The Otters’ doubleheader is still on for Thursday, July 1, starting at 4:05 p.m. from Bosse Field.

All Jacob’s Village Benefit Game tickets issued for July 1 will be honored for the next game.