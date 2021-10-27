Jaheim Williams wins week #10 Home Team Friday MVP

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) Henderson County’s Jaheim Williams is the week #10 Home Team Friday MVP winner.

The Colonels’ running back ran for 173 yards and 3 TDs in a 43-19 win against McCracken County.

“He is special,” says Henderson County head coach Josh Boston. “The way he is able to make guys miss, break tackles, always keeps his feet running and trying to get extra yards every time he gets the football.”

“The fans in the community, I really appreciate them voting for me and it’s always good to win this award,” adds Williams. “I really appreciate it.”

(This story was originally published on October 27, 2021)