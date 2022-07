EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) PGA veteran Jason Gore has fond memories of Evansville and the Korn Ferry Tour. Gore won seven times on the Korn Ferry Tour and had a runner-up finish in the 2017 United Leasing and Finance Championship.

“This tour makes dreams come true,” says Gore. “From the moment you were a child and dreaming of the PGA Tour you dream of getting there. And this provides that pathway.”

The Korn Ferry Tour Championship is September 1st-4th at Victoria National.