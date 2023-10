JASPER, Ind. (WEHT)-Jasper hosted Memorial in a tennis semi-state championship matchup. It was tied 2-2, with everyone watching the final.

It was down to a winner-take-all match between the Tigers’ Patrick Pickering and the Wildcats’ Trey Gutgsell. Both players were first-team all-state last season.

Gutgsell overcame a tough match against Pickering to pull out the Wildcats third state title in the past four years.