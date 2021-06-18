Jasper heading back to Victory Field and the 4A state championship game

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) With five state titles in school history, Jasper is no stranger to state championship games.

And next Tuesday, the Wildcats will be trying to capture number six in the 4A Championship against Fishers.

This year marks the second time in four seasons Jasper will try and capture the state title. They fell short in 2017, and will be trying to win the program’s first championship since 2006 against the Tigers.

Even though it’s been 15 years since that last title, the championship pedigree, and confidence, is still alive and well in Jasper.

“There’s no additional pressure by our kids. It’s a new team. It’s a different team. It’s the only time this team will play together. They don’t need to worry about if we’ve won five or if we’ve lost four up there. It’s just what this team does.”



“We have all the confidence in the world right now. I think especially after the win last week, we’re on a roll right now. We’ve had a few come-from-behind wins this postseason, and I think it’s just fueled us even more because we’ve been able to come back from those wins and look back and say, ‘Our season could’ve ended, but it didn’t. And now we’re here.'”



“It’s been our goal all year to get back to the state championship and win it, so we’re hoping to do that. It’s great to know that you’re doing it for Jasper.

First pitch for Jasper Fishers is scheduled for 7 o’clock central at Victory Field in Indianapolis.

