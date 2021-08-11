Jasper ready for year two in the SIAC

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) You can call year number one in the SIAC a successful one for Jasper. The Wildcats were conference championship contenders and finished last season in second place in the conference.

Tony Lewis begins his third year as the Jasper head coach, and he is wanting even more for his team this season.

“With our kids, it was kind of a feel-out year last year,” says Lewis. “I feel like our kids understand that we can compete with anybody in our league, and we showed that last year, and we’ve got to build on that.”

Jasper opens the season at Memorial.



(This story was originally published on August 11, 2021)