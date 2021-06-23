County of champions: Jasper, Southridge bring state titles home to Dubois County

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT)- Two teams, old rivals, separated by just four miles. But now, Jasper and Southridge can each claim state titles.

Southridge took home the Class 3A baseball championship, beating Hanover Central 2-0, while Jasper took down Fishers in the Class 4A final, 3-1. But can such fierce rivals find common ground in Indianapolis?

Jasper fan Brad Ahlbrand says yes! Ahlbrand says he’s happy for Southridge, who lost the two previous state finals, and he’s happy for southwest Indiana as a whole to be so well represented on a statewide level. But old rivalries run deep for some in Dubois County. David Fierst graduated from Southridge before moving away from the area.

Fierst says it’s tough for him to root for Jasper because of the historic rivalry. Still, the state finals triumph means more than just a baseball game for some. Fierst says he’s proud of how far the athletics program has come since in recent years in both baseball and football.

Phyllis Schitter says she’s happy for her grandson and others on the Jasper baseball team for “reaching their potential” and living the dream to bring back a state title.