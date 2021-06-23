Jasper, Southridge celebrate state championship wins

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Southridge and Jasper High School baseball teams put everything on the line at the state championship on Tuesday night, and it paid off.

Southridge beat Hanover Central 2-0 to bring home the Class 3A baseball championship. This was the third season in a row that the team had been in the title game, but it was the first time in the school’s history that the team had won the state championship.

Several people lined Highway 231 on Wednesday afternoon as a way to congratulate the team on its win.

The Jasper Wildcats were able to take down Fishers in the Class 4A final last night as well. They beat the Tigers 3-1. This is the school’s first state title since 2006 and the sixth title in the school’s history.

The Wildcats celebrated on Wednesday afternoon with a rally at Ruxer Field.