Jasper Wildcats win 4A State Championship

(WEHT) – A few hours after Southridge won their first state championship, the Jasper Wildcats won the 4A state title.

In the bottom of the third, with a runner on second, Eli Hope hit a grounder toward first base, but an error from Fishers let Caleb Burgers get home for the first score. Later in the inning, Connor Foley hit one deep towards left field, and it was a ground rule double..

With runners on second and third, Ross Peter was up to bat. He hit a shot to left, it was a 2-run RBI for Peter and a 3-0 lead for Jasper.

The Wildcats defeated the Fishers Tigers 3-1. This is the first state title the Wildcats have won since 2006.