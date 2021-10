EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Reitz running back Jay Smith is the week #8 Home Team Friday MVP. Smith ran for 215 yards and 4 total TD’s in a 35-8 win against Bosse.

“It feels great to be voted in after that week and after having some down weeks,” Smith says. “It feel great to get some awards for Reitz and to just come out with a win on Friday.”

Smith is averaging over 100 yards per game and has 13 rushing touchdowns.



(This story was originally published on October 13, 2021)