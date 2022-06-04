HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Jeff Hall, the Director of Racing Operations with Ellis Park, has passed away. We spoke with Jeff Inman, General Manager for the historic track, who confirmed his passing.

Ellis Park posted on social media two years ago thanking Hall for his hard work and dedication to the park, saying “No one knows Ellis quite like this man right here. Thank you, Jeff, for all that you have done and continue to do for our beloved Ellis Park!”

According to the spokesperson, Jeff Hall worked for every one of Ellis Park’s owners dating back to James C. Ellis himself.

While there was no word on the particulars of his passing, Jeff Inman said that Hall had worked at the thoroughbred racetrack for over twenty years. Inman called Jeff Hall the “heart and soul” of Ellis Park.