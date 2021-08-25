Joey Pierre wins week #1 HTF Play of the Night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Mater Dei running back Joey Pierre is the week #1 Home Team Friday MVP. Pierre dominated on-line voting, winning 69% of the nearly 5,500 votes cast.

Pierre ran for 155 yards and 1 tocuhdown in the Wildcats season opening win against Central.

“It means everything. It means everything to our team,” says Pierre. “We all played hard. Everyone deserves this award. So we’re just going to keep plugging away.”

Mater Dei plays at Castle Friday night.

(This story was originally published on August 25, 2021)