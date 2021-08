EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) One of the top senior high school basketball players in the Tri-State is transferring to a prep school.

Bosse’s Julian Norris is leaving the Bulldogs for Link Year Prep in Branson, Missouri. The 6’3 guard led Bosse with nearly 17-points a game last year and was first team All SIAC.

Norris has offers from schools like Middle Tennessee, Murray State and USI.



(This story was originally published on August 10, 2021)