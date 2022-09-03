NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – After three days of play at the Victoria National Golf Club, Justin Suh is in the lead for the first time in his career and stands at the top of the leaderboard alone in the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

The 25-year-old San Jose, California native went bogey-free on Saturday with eight birdies, ending the round 8 under, taking him to 17 under par for the tournament. He is currently one stroke ahead of Tano Goya of Argentina.

The playing partners will tee off together on Sunday as well in the final group with Nicholas Lindheim who sits at 15 under, tied for third place.

A win for Suh would project that he would move to number one ranking in the entire Korn Ferry Tour’s season, which would make him fully exempt for the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, exempt for the 2023 Players Championship and exempt for the 2023 U.S. Open.

Final-round tee times start at 7:30 a.m. through 9:30 a.m. CT off the first and 10th tees.