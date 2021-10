CREST HILL, Ill. (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) is celebrating the roll out of a music production program at Stateville Correctional Center. A special ceremony was held at the facility Tuesday where Academy Award, Emmy Award and Grammy Award winning artist, Common, unveiled a new state-of-the-art music studio.

“Coming back home to be a part of this opportunity for the people of Stateville is my honor,” Common said. “I know personally how music can heal and allow the human spirit to be free regardless of your environment. I wanted to offer a world class studio experience to support these residents as they are committed to changing their lives. And this is just the beginning.”