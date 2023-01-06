EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Friday night was one to remember for North High School. Former Girl’s Golf Coach Ken Wempe was inducted into the “Coaches Corner” Hall of Fame.

Wempe is the eleventh coach to be inducted. It’s justified with his career record of 1,126-29. His history also boasts six state titles, 31 invitationals, nine city championships, an nine Southern Indiana Athletic Conference championships. He did all of that in just nine seasons at the helm.

That success earned him Indiana and National Girl’s Golf Coach of the Year three times.

One of Wempe’s main coaching points was consistency.

“It’s like I used to tell the kids. You don’t have to do the big things. Just do the little things and do it right. In fact even on our rings we have ‘P-A-G’ on there, ‘pars are great’. I used to tell the kids in high school golf, ‘if you can par and make those kind of pars each and every time, your going to have good scores and be very successful,” said Wempe

“He taught us to be consistent. Walking into a tournament whether it was a nine-hole match or the state championship, we came in with the same mindset,” said former player Katelyn Skinner.

Wempe was able to celebrate the night with his family, friends, and former players.