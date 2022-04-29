LAS VEGAS (WEHT) – Kentucky defensive end (DE) Joshua Paschal was selected in the second round of the NFL Draft on April 29. The Detroit Lions drafted Pascal with the 46th pick.

Paschal is a native of Prince George’s County, Md. He stands at 6’3″ and weighs in at 268 pounds. He is a cancer survivor and has been cancer free since 2019.

The new Detroit Lions DE had a season to remember in 2021 as he amassed 15.5 tackles for loss and had 53 total tackles at Kentucky. He was a second team All-SEC and second team All-American in 2021.

The former Kentucky DE is third in the Kentucky football record book with 37 tackles for a loss.