OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Kentucky vs. Indiana All-Star basketball games are set for Friday and Saturday.

It’s one, last opportunity for the star athletes to represent their school. The team’s include a variety of tri-state area participants including Henderson County’s Gerard Thomas, Owensboro’s Rod Drake, and Forest Park’s Amber Tretter.

Gerard Thomas says this game should be high-energy.

“The hype and history around this game, there’s no way we can just play around,” said Thomas.

Kentucky’s head coach, Rod Drake said coaching the boys’ team should be simple.

“These guys know how to play. They play a lot off AAU basketball. As coaches, all we have to do is manage the minutes,” said Drake.

Drake also had nothing but praise for Indiana’s team.

“Indiana’s a heck of a state. They have a lot to pick from. They have a several guys who are going division one,” said Drake. “Our guys are excited to be a part of it.”

The first set of games is set at the Owensboro Sportscenter with the girls’ game starting at 5 p.m. and the boys’ game right afterwards.