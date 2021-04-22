Kentucky Wesleyan baseball dominate in G-MAC play

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The last time Kentucky Wesleyan’s baseball team last won the G-MAC Championship was back in 2017. Four years later, that championship pedigree is alive and well with this year’s Panthers team.

Three players on this year’s team played with that 2017 squad, and they’re hoping to add one more championship to the trophy case before they leave.

The Panthers are on the right track to make that happen. Their 15-1 record in conference play is good for first in the G-MAC. Kentucky Wesleyan has leaned heavily on its veteran-led roster, boasting 15 seniors.

They’ve also had some of the hottest bats in the conference. Cody Bridges and Ben Wilcoxson lead the conference in batting average this year, and have played a big role in getting the Panthers into the top spot.

The only challenge now? Staying there.

“Obviously, our goal is to get [to the G-MAC Championship] and to win the thing,” said Kentucky Wesleyan head coach Todd Lillpop. “But we want to make sure we’re keeping each series game by game and try to attack that. Everything else will take care of itself. I mean, these guys have been a joy to coach, and it’s been so easy on on me and our staff to coach this year.

“The biggest thing is just having fun,” said Bridges. “I mean, we’re all here, and this is it for a lot of us. This is the last time we’ll be out here playing. So really just enjoying this last little part is the biggest thing for me. And I know for a lot of these other guys, it’s just going out with everything we got.”

Kentucky Wesleyan has 14 games left before the postseason begins on May 12. They’ll be back in action Friday, April 23 against Cedarville.

(This story was originally published on April 22, 2021)