OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky Wesleyan men’s basketball is off to a hot start at 8-2. That doesn’t include when they knocked off Louisville in an exhibition game.

The regular season started off with some doubt at 0-2, but since then, the Panthers are riding an eight-game winning streak. Head coach, Drew Cooper, said the win against Louisville in preseason instilled a higher level of belief among his team.

“It gave us an opportunity early in the season to make a mark nationally. It gave us some momentum and belief that all of our hard work is paying off,” said Cooper.

A senior guard, Alex Gray, said the team knew they were better than the public’s preseason perceptions.

“At the beginning of the preseason, I believe we were eighth or ninth in the conference and we knew that wasn’t true,” said Gray.

A fifth-year player, Borja Fernandez, said this winning streak has heightened expectations inside the locker room.

“It helped us build more chemistry and build more motivation. We know what we are capable of, but it really did change in terms of knowing what we are able to do,” said Fernandez.

Now the Panthers end their holiday break with a game at Ashland on Saturday. It’s an opportunity against an opponent who received top-25 votes this past week.