KHSAA votes to move forward with planned football season

KENTUCKY (WEHT) I’ts back to the gridiron for Kentucky high school football teams. The Kentucky High School Athletic Association voted 16-to-2 in favor of resuming practice for football and other fall sports. The KHSAA voted to delay the start of the Kentucky high school football season to September 11th.

The KHSAA discussed two other proposals which would have pushed back the start of the season. Both of those options were voted down.

The association says there will be limited seating for the events, with details being worked out at a later date.

The KHSAA put a stop to practice and delayed the start of the season earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 20 2020)