EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Former Bosse star Kiyron Powell is coming home. The 6-10 forward has announced he is transferring to USI.

Powell played in only 14 games at the University of Houston. He was an Indiana All-Star at Bosse, averaging 14.2 points, 12.4 rebounds, 7.9 blocks and 3.6 assists a game his senior season.

Powell will need the NCAA to approve a one-time transfer waiver in order for him to play this upcoming season. He will have four years of eligibility remaining.