MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – Mt. Vernon running back Kortez Stewart is the week four Home Team Friday MVP.

The Wildcats junior racked up 169 rushing yards and three total touchdowns in Friday’s shutout win (48-0) on the road in Jeffersonville.

“Feels great, feels really good,” said Stewart. “I want to thank Coach Messmer, all the coaches. I want to thank my linemen for stepping it up, my receivers for stepping it up. My team for always having my back. God is good.”

“It’s big because all the votes we saw and the comeback today to win the vote, said head coach Luke Messmer. “Our fans are out here every Friday, they went to Jeffersonville. Two hours and 45 minutes away. I mean they follow us all the time and support us all the time, so it really is a credit to them since it’s a fan vote. But it’s not shocking, not surprising. We have the best fans around so it’s great to get it.”

Week four came down to the wire, with back and forth battle between Stewart and Carmi’s Isaac King. Stewart wins with 50% of the vote.