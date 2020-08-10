KWC football, other fall sports moved to spring

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The G-MAC, which includes Kentucky Wesleyan athletics, voted to postpone fall competition in football, men’s soccer, women’s soccer and volleyball until Spring 2021.

This decision came shortly after reports that the Big Ten would not have football this fall.

The conference schedule and championships in each of these high contact risk sports, as defined by

the NCAA Resocialization of Collegiate Sport guidelines, will be moved to the spring season. The Great Midwest is maintaining the cross country championship segment in the fall as originally scheduled.

The conference had previously postponed fall competition until later in the fall, but said this new plan “best supports a meaningful season for the student-athletes in all sports.”

Additionally, engagement in all sports, including golf and tennis competition, will be permitted in the fall by institutions as they are able to meet NCAA, national, and local health and safety guidelines.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 10, 2020)

