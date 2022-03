OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Tyrone Young is the new Kentucky Wesleyan football head coach. Young replaces Craig Yeast who stepped down in February.

Young has been on the KWC staff since 2018. He spent last season as the Panthers’ defensive coordinator.

“This is the place I wanted to be at. This is the opportunity I wanted,” says Young. “I feel on top of the world. It’s just a state of happiness and I cant express how excited I am to be here.”

KWC went 3-8 last season.