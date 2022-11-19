OWENSBORO, KY. – The Kentucky Wesleyan College men’s basketball team picked-up its first win of the season on Saturday against East-West University. The Panthers dominated from the opening tip, coming away with a comfortable 104-65 victory.



The Phantoms had no answer for the Panthers (1-3) inside presence. Ben Sisson and Borja Fernandez played a solid two-man game from the first possession. As a double-team came to one, the other was left open which allowed Wesleyan to take a 14-4 lead through the first five minutes.



Midway through the opening period the Panthers held a 23-14 lead, but closed the half on fire. Wesleyan shot 54% from the field in the opening frame and took a 55-33 lead into the locker-room. The second half was more of the same as Wesleyan continued to extend the lead, pushing the advantage with 76-41 with 10 minutes left in the game.



Wesleyan finished with 60 points in the paint as all the Panthers’ big men got into the action. Sisson led all scorers with 20 points while JoMel Boyd and Edward Jones Jr. each reached double-figures, scoring 15 and 13 points respectively off the bench. Sisson’s impressive game did not stop there as he grabbed eight rebounds and dished out five assists.



Working as facilitators and scorers Antonio Thomas recorded 11 points and six rebounds on the day. Markel Aune added 17 points on five of 10 shooting from the field, including a four for eight clip from the perimeter.



The Panthers will host Indiana Southeast on Tuesday morning. Tip-off at the historic Sportscenter is scheduled for 11 AM.

Credit: KWC Athletics