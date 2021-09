EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) - A Vanderburgh County judge has halted the University of Southern Indiana from suspending a student over a sexual assault allegation. Vanderburgh Circuit Court Judge David Kiely's temporary restraining order would prevent USI from suspending or imposing other sanctions or restrictions on the student until a Sept. 30 hearing.

The student filed a lawsuit in the county’s circuit court on Friday accusing the university of violating its own Title IX policies and procedures. The lawsuit also accuses USI of violating the constitutional rights of the student.