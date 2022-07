(WEHT) – Former Hoosier Kyle Schwarber was named the MLB National League Player of the Month for June, for the second year in a row. Schwarber, who is now a left fielder for the Philadelphia Phillies, helped lead them to an 18-9 record in June and into playoff contention. He is leading the NL with 23 home runs and 51 RBIs.

When mic’d up at the Phillies game vs. the Cardinals on Sunday, Schwarber said “going to Indiana was like the best thing that ever happened to me.”