LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The greatest motivation for success, is making up for missed opportunities in the past, which is exactly what the Tecumseh girls softball team is doing this weekend. On Tuesday, the Lady Braves defeated Barr Reeve in regionals, crowning themselves as the 2A regional champs.

Now, they are heading to semi-state this weekend to take on Clay City. This group of seniors had the chance to become the 2A softball state champions in 2019 but fell short in the title game. Seeing what they missed that year, they say they have that motivation to get that championship ring.

Tecumseh will take on Clay City on Saturday at noon.