HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson County girls basketball hit the ground running this year, currently sitting at a comfortable 8-3 record. Although the Colonels fell short in two of their last three at a tournament in Indianapolis, they say they took it as a learning opportunity and have used it as a motivator to get back in the winning column of course.

The core of the team revolves around the four seniors who have gone to the Kentucky Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena each year. They know what postseason success tastes like and they use that to help the team grow with them.

“A lot of this is just going to have to rub off on the younger kids,” said head coach Jeff Haile. “And it’s something that they’ve experienced that state tournament atmosphere the last couple years too. So we’ve got that experience and we know what it takes. It’s going to take everybody staying healthy and us getting better in a lot of spots.”

“I think just the chemistry we have and we kind of have to set the tone for everybody else and I feel like they look up to us,” said Colonels senior Graci Risley. “So we work hard and we’ve been good I think.”

“It definitely pushes us,” said senior Savannah Lacer. “Especially being our senior year because there’s four of us and we’ve played together our whole lives basically. So this year being our last year together is definitely one that we want to make it there.”

Henderson County faces Daviess County at home on Friday, taking on the Panthers led by Coach Jeff Haile’s son Stephen Haile.