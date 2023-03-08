HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson County Girl’s Basketball Team left on Wednesday afternoon to head to Rupp Arena where they are one of the 16 teams participating in the state tournament.

They are going after winning their fifth regional title in a row. Senior, Mallorie Veal said that the community support is what drives them.

“We are one school community, and with that comes a lot of support from not just local businesses, but everyone in general. There is a lot of love and support,” said Veal.

Their first matchup is against Simon Kenton on Thursday at 7:30 C.T.