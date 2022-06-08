POSEYVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – For the first time in 15 years, the North Posey Vikings are headed back to the state finals in softball. Coach Gary Gentil has been coaching this team for 14 seasons and he says this team is ready to take home that championship.

The 24-1 Vikings have not fallen to an Indiana team all year, their only loss back in March against Henderson County. In their 25 games, these ladies have only allowed 30 runs from their opponents, while putting up a whopping 235 runs. So heading into state, they may have some nerves, but it’s mostly confidence in what they’ve been building all year.

North Posey has a send-off from their high school on Friday morning at 10:00 and then they will compete for the state title against Eastside on Saturday at Purdue.