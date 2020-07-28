Lickliter announces assistant coaching staff

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The University of Evansville announced multiple hires on Tuesday including Todd Lickliter announcing three additions to his staff as he prepares for his first full season as the Purple Aces’ head coach.

Brandon Crone and Thomas Jackson have joined the program as a pair of assistant coaches while Ryan Combs will return as a graduate assistant.

Crone and Jackson are a pair of Butler alumni.

Crone spent the past six seasons at his alma mater as the coordinator of basketball operations, where he was part of teams that were on pace to make postseason appearances every season. Crone graduated from Butler in 2007 and went on to play professionally in Europe for three seasons.

Jackson joins the Aces after coaching the Northern Arizona Suns in this past season in the NBA G League.

