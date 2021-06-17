Lilly King advances to 200 meter breaststroke finals at US team trials

Lilly King reacts after winning the women’s 100-meter breaststroke final during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

OMAHA, Neb. (WEHT) Lilly King continues to dominate the women’s breaststroke events in Omaha. The Reitz graduate has advanced to the finals of the 200 meter breaststroke at the US Olympic Swimming trials.

King had the best time in the semifinals, posting a 2:22:73. The finals will be Friday.

The 2-time gold medal winner has already secured one spot on Team USA by winning the 100 meter breaststroke.

King won gold in both events at the Rio Olympic games.

(This story was originally published on June 17, 2021)