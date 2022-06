BUDAPEST, Hungary (WEHT) Lilly King will swim for another world championship. The Evansville native has advanced to the 200-meter breaststroke finals at the world championships in Budapest.

King’s time of 2:22:85 in the semifinals was the 2nd fastest time of the semifinal round.

The 200-meter finals will be at approximately 11:52 AM Evansville time on Thursday morning.