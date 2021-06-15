Lilly King earns spot on Team USA and punches ticket to Summer Olympic Games

FILE – In this April 9, 2021, file photo, Lilly King competes in the women’s 100-meter breaststroke at the TYR Pro Swim Series swim meet in Mission Viejo, Calif. King won the final. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

OMAHA, Neb. (WEHT) Lilly King can call herself a 2-time Olympian.

The Reitz graduate wins the 100 meter breaststroke finals at the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials and has earned a trip to the Summer Olympic Games.

Kings wins with a time of 1:04:79, just beating 17-year old Lydia Jacoby.

King, who won gold in the 100 and 200 meter breaststroke in Rio, will now get a chance to defend her 100 meter gold medal.

King will also compete in the 200 meter breaststroke later this week.

(This story was originally published on June 15, 2021)