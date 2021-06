Lilly King reacts after winning the women’s 100-meter breaststroke final during wave 2 of the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

OMAHA, Neb. (WEHT) Lilly King has qualified for her 2nd Olympic Games event.

The Reitz graduate finishes 2nd in the 200 meter breaststroke but still qualifies for the Olympics in the event. King finished with a time of 2:21:75, just behind Annie Lazor’s winning time of 2:21:07.

Earlier this week, King earned a spot on Team USA by winning the 100 meter breaststroke.

(This story was originally published on June 18, 2021)