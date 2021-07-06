Lilly King glad to get an extra year of preparation for 2020 Summer Games

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) Lilly King is heading to Tokyo at the end of the month, looking for more Olympic gold.

The Reitz graduate won two gold medals in the Rio Games and will be the favorite to win gold again in the 100 meter breaststroke. However, if the 2020 Summer Olympics had not been postponed, King may not have been in the proper mindset to compete.

“I feel like March of 2020, I was not quite mentally ready for the Olympics,” King says. “I was just constantly thinking about about, like, oh my gosh, I get to take a month off. I feel like yeah, I can’t wait for my month off and that should not be like your mindset going into the Olympics.”

The 2020 Summer Games begin July 23rd.

(This story was originally published on July 6, 2021)