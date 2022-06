BUDAPEST, Hungary. (WEHT) There is a new queen of the 100-meter breaststroke. Benedetta Pilato, a 17-year old from Italy, took the gold medal at the World Championships in Budapest.

Lilly King finished 4th and did not medal. The current world record holder finished with a time of 1:06.07. It is King’s first loss in the 100-meter breaststroke in more than five years.

King will also compete in the 50 and 200 breaststroke as well as the 400 medley relay.