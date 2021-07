Lilly King of the United States swims in a heat during the women’s 100-meter breaststroke at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

TOKYO, Japan (WEHT) – Lilly King’s attempt at history did not go as planned. The defending 100 meter breaststroke champion was not able to go-back-to back and finished third in the finals of the women’s 100-meter breaststroke.

17-year Lydia Jacoby finished first. Tatjana Schoenmaker finished second.

King now turns her attention to the 200 meter breaststroke. Those prelims begin on Wednesday.