OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – The Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame (KHSBHF), will celebrate Kentucky high school basketball rivalries at five historic sites across Kentucky. The Heritage Games will be played in gyms that will be designated as “Glory Road” sites.



The Owensboro Catholic High School vs. Owensboro High School game on February 11 at the Owensboro Sportscenter has been designated to be one of the Heritage Games. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. The Girls Varsity game is set to start at 6:00 p.m., followed by the Boys Varsity game at 7:30 p.m.



“Glory Road” gyms are chosen according to their contribution to communities and high school basketball. The Heritage Games will recognize the relationship between communities, schools and high school basketball, emphasizing the saying, “Every town had its team, and every team had its town”.