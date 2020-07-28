Local hoops legend Tyra Buss announced as UE assistant coach

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Local hoops legend Tyra Buss has been announced as the next assistant coach of the Lady Aces.

The former Mount Carmel and IU star will join Matt Ruffing’s team this fall.

Buss is the Hoosiers’ all-time leading scorer and led them to a WNIT title in 2019 after being a two-time Illinois Ms. Basketball honoree.

In her time as a Hoosier, Buss racked up 2,364 career points, 574 career assists and 293 career steals, all program bests.

Along with Buss, UE women’s basketball also announced the addition of Tanaeya BoClair as the new Director of Women’s Basketball Operations

(This story was originally published on July 28, 2020).

