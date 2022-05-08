OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Volleyball Club hosted the AAU Blue Bridge Super Regional volleyball tournament at the Owensboro Convention Center on May 7 and 8. The finals were held on May 8 with the Evansville United 15s taking home the gold.

Division winners are:

14s: Evansville United 14-Black.

15s: Evansville United 15-Black.

16s: Metro Volleyball Club 161 from Evansville.

17s: Evansville United 17-Black.

18s: PUSH Volleyball Club 18 Purple from Mayfield, Kentucky.

Winners of each division received a free entry into the AAU National Championships in Orlando, West Coast Championships in Las Vegas or the Volleyball Festival in Phoenix.

Coach Zach Hardison and Brooke Hardison co-directed the tournament while also coaching the event. Over 2,000 people attended the tournament.

“Our main goal in hosting this event is that our city understands how big of a sports town we truly are and how our community can benefit from big events like this weekend’s,” says co-director and coach Brooke Hardison. “Next step – sports complex!”