HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- At the end of a short season, the Henderson Flash found themselves two wins shy of taking home the Ohio Valley League Championship.

Being a three-time North Division champion in just the last four years, the expectations were already high for the Flash.

That didn’t surprise infielder Logan Lacey, who knows talent isn’t the only driving force for a winning team.

“I think there was always that expectation that we had the talent, talent to do it. But most of the time, sometimes talent doesn’t really do all the story and so I think for us it was about like building the chemistry and like using our strengths to our advantage. And ultimately, I got to say, I wasn’t really surprised at all that we ended up having one of the best seasons if not the best season in our history. So, it goes without saying that all of us knew our roles and all of us like came and brought a piece to it.”

While summer baseball is a time to learn from failures, the Flash found that focusing less on winning and more on improving on the day-to-day is what helped build a cohesive unit on and off the field, or as Lacey called it, a family.

“I say without a doubt that that’s probably the driving factor to the success and the winning, because, you know, if we don’t have those little hangouts like team meetings, team dinners, hanging out at each other’s houses, getting to know each other and who we were like before this summer, I don’t think we would have won as many games as we did. And so that camaraderie is about as important as I think a factor gets, for sure.”

Lacey will go back to Harding University to play his redshirt sophomore season.