OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) The radio voice of Kentucky Wesleyan athletics is retiring. Joel Utley is stepping away from his microphone. Utley has been calling KWC game for 61 years.

Utley has called 1,933 KWC games. His 60-plus years make him college basketball’s record holder for play-by-play longevity and total games called.

Utley is the only broadcaster in the nation to call 12 NCAA Basketball Championship games, including eight Division II titles.